Markets | What to expect from the US Fed meet and why

US Federal Reserve

Ananya Roy The US Federal Reserve will release the outcome of its two-day meet on 31st of this month, and investors worldwide are all ears… quite understandably so. It could, after all, be the announcement of the first rate cut by the US central bank in 11 years. What makes this even more of an “event” is that barely six months back, the Fed was on a hawkish rate-hike trajectory, moving swiftly and determinedly towards strengthening its debt-laden economy. That...