Marketing Musings: Why Twitter became X

From what one has figured from Musk’s tweets so far, Twitter will die making way for X

It all started with a teaser tweet from Elon Musk - crowd sourcing design ideas for a new Twitter logo - ‘X’. Little did anyone imagine that in less than 24 hours Twitter would announce a name change. The Twitter headquarters in San Francisco was lit up with the ‘X’ logo projected on its facade and its CEO Linda Yaccarino announced, ‘It’s an exceptionally rare thing – in life or in business – that you get a second chance to...