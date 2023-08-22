Marketing Musings: There’s a market for indulging your inner child

We got our dopamine rush from the simple pleasures of life. But we live in a different world now

‘Kidulting’ is a term now. It means the tendency in adults to behave as kids. And that is opening up a whole new market for it. Satyajit Ray’s father, Sukumar Ray, a genius in his own right, was a pioneer of “nonsense rhymes” in the genre of Alice in Wonderland. One of his characters, when asked what his age is, checks back “barti na komti?” – meaning is it ascending or descending. Similarly, there is a new trend it...