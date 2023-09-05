Marketing Musings: Diamonds may not be forever 

Will the lab grown diamond makers be able to scuttle this plan by their own counter strategy?

Highlights: Lab grown diamonds are increasingly challenging the allure of naturally sourced ones De Beers is feeling the pressure as the diamond maker has cut prices The company is pushing its own lab grown diamonds at deep discount to its natural ones More than lab grown diamonds, De Beers faces challenge from surge in luxury goods demand at reasonable cost Prime Minister Narendra Modi made headlines during his recent state visit to the US by presenting a lab grown diamond to the US First...