Market not overbought; comfortable on valuations of large banks: UTI AMC’s Vetri

Vetri is positive on auto, banks, pharma and IT, and feels the animal spirits among businessmen needs to be unleashed if the capex cycle has to take off in a big way

The market may be at an all-time high, but it is still not overvalued the way it was it was in October 2021 when share prices were shooting through the roof, says Vetri Subramaniam, Chief Investment Officer, UTI AMC. In an interview with Moneycontrol, he said foreign institutional investors were bullish on India’s structural growth story, but no longer looking at it as a high-beta play they used to till recently. “Last year we argued that India is getting decoupled...