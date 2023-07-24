English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    Market not overbought; comfortable on valuations of large banks: UTI AMC’s Vetri

    Foreign investors, says chief investment officer of UTI AMC, remain upbeat on India’s structural growth story, but are no longer looking at it as a high-beta play

    Santosh Nair
    July 24, 2023 / 07:43 AM IST
    Market not overbought; comfortable on valuations of large banks: UTI AMC’s Vetri

    Vetri is positive on auto, banks, pharma and IT, and feels the animal spirits among businessmen needs to be unleashed if the capex cycle has to take off in a big way

    The market may be at an all-time high, but it is still not overvalued the way it was it was in October 2021 when share prices were shooting through the roof, says Vetri Subramaniam, Chief Investment Officer, UTI AMC. In an interview with Moneycontrol, he said foreign institutional investors were bullish on India’s structural growth story, but no longer looking at it as a high-beta play they used to till recently. “Last year we argued that India is getting decoupled...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: When banks look like Barbies  

      Jul 21, 2023 / 02:53 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Infosys’ revenue guidance shocker, HUL’s steady run, monsoon magic is on, D...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers