Margins look peaky

Robert Armstrong & Ethan Wu Margins must fall Here is a chart of the year over year change in the producer price index, through the end of the first quarter: And here’s the employment cost index, an inclusive measure of labour costs: Off the top of your head, what do those charts mean for corporate profit margins? Well right now, as it turns out, margins don’t care. Here are quarterly operating margins for the S&P 500: Margins have come off their peak, but are...