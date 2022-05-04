English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Super25 3.0- India’s Largest Online Stock Traders Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    Margins look peaky

    Corporate margins have come off their peak, but are still near all-time highs and are well above pre-pandemic levels

    Financial Times
    ©The Financial Times Limited 2020 May 4, 2022 / 12:49 PM IST
    All Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.
    Margins look peaky

    Robert Armstrong & Ethan Wu Margins must fall Here is a chart of the year over year change in the producer price index, through the end of the first quarter: And here’s the employment cost index, an inclusive measure of labour costs: Off the top of your head, what do those charts mean for corporate profit margins? Well right now, as it turns out, margins don’t care. Here are quarterly operating margins for the S&P 500: Margins have come off their peak, but are...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | GST is flexing its muscles, will India Inc follow suit?

      May 2, 2022 / 05:46 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: The big day for LIC, Jaishankar plays it hard, Yes Bank faces key test, lessons from power crisis and more

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers