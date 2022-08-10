Make GST data central to policy making and evaluation

As we reflect on 5 years of GST we need to harness the Granular, Structured, Tractable data that can become the backbone policy making and evaluation. (Representative image)

S Chandrasekhar The next time you finish your meal at a restaurant, before you pay your bill, scan the unique 15-digit Goods and Services Tax Identification Number (GSTIN) mentioned at the bottom of the bill using the Peridot App which is available for free download. You will immediately get a wealth of information on the establishment. Among other things, you will know the name of the firm which owns the restaurant, where it is located, which GST return it filed and when. If...