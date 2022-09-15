Madhabi Puri Buch’s speech a breath of fresh air at SEBI 

SEBI not to dictate IPO pricing Seeks transparency in pricing No plans of prohibiting retail traders in the derivative market Working on form and manner in which disclosures are to be made Open to stakeholder interactions and suggestion Market regulator SEBI’s image in the market over the last few years was that of an unfriendly autocratic busybody. This view was not that of the retail investor alone, but that of brokers, fund houses and other stakeholders. The Association of National Exchanges Members of India...
Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Fed officials show markets the mirror
Aug 19, 2022 / 05:15 PM IST
In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Axis Bank’s key pivot, climate action gets a reality check, Voltas goes for a trade-off, a trading formula for steady returns and moreRead Now
To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO
Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience
Already a member? Sign in
Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to
Ad free experience
Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode
Sharpest Opinions
Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts
+
Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist
Actionable Insights
Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls
Virtual Events
Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies
Newsletters
Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.
Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers