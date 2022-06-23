English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Adequate protein intake can help working professionals lead a healthy working life. Join the talk.
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    Looming US recession need not break the back of Indian IT 

    The domestic IT market is waiting to be addressed and if a recession in the developed world pushes the IT firms to look homeward, then that will both make them robust and take development forward

    Subir Roy
    June 23, 2022 / 09:08 AM IST
    Looming US recession need not break the back of Indian IT 

    There seems to be a global aversion to technology shares which has impacted the valuation of Indian software providers

    The long term star performer of the Indian economy, its information technology sector, has lately been taking a beating in the stock markets. Does this mean that in the short or even medium term it is an end of the good days? Or are the latest negative market signals temporary head winds which will be overcome? The latter would be an accurate description of what has happened since last week and earlier in this week. Industry leaders TCS and Infosys...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | No quick fix for inflation

      Jun 22, 2022 / 06:42 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Tracking the yield curve, Castrol faces roadblocks, crypto’s cup of woes, the Green Pivot and more

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers