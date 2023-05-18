Liquidity frictions need a simple extinguisher from the RBI

Uneven liquidity is endangering rates

Highlights: Weighted average call rate has hovered 30 basis points above the repo rate Short-term rates have surged on the back of the precipitous fall in liquidity surplus over the last one year Bankers have asked RBI to step in and smoothen uneven liquidity RBI has stopped conducting variable repo rate auctions, which it needs to restart Bond purchases may go against policy stance and risk market distortion If one delays the use of a simple extinguisher to douse a fire, chances are that...