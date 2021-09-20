MARKET NEWS

LinkedIn may be the nerdiest social network — but its strategy is working

In the past three years, LinkedIn has added about 200 million new users. Its annual revenues have nearly doubled to $10 billion

Financial Times
©The Financial Times Limited 2020 Sep 20, 2021 / 12:36 PM IST
Elaine Moore It is so easy to make fun of LinkedIn. The professional network is 18 years old — Methuselah by social media standards. Its insistence on adding Instagram-style features can seem cringeworthy. Why would anyone want to put disappearing photos on their LinkedIn page? Who wants to become a LinkedIn influencer anyway? Undeterred, the company is plotting even more bells and whistles. Last week it announced a $25m “creator fund” to encourage users to post more content. TikTok-like short videos...

