Limited options for oil cartel after muted response to the production cut 

Highlights Saudi Arabia and Russia announce voluntary oil production cuts through August Crude oil contracts fell into contango suggesting an over-supply situation Oil prices rise moderately as a global slowdown is expected to reduce consumption Iran is the surprise element in the oil market and can swing the market either way Oil prices recovered moderately on news that Saudi Arabia would extend its voluntary oil production cuts. The Kingdom would continue to produce 9 million barrels per day of oil in August and could...
Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Debt is not a four-letter word any more
Jul 4, 2023 / 03:18 PM IST
Jul 4, 2023
