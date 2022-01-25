MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

Lex | Tech stocks: Cape fears suggest sell off has further to go

Robert Shiller’s index shows stocks are still expensive

Financial Times
©The Financial Times Limited 2020 Jan 25, 2022 / 11:38 AM IST
©The Financial Times Limited 2020 Jan 25, 2022 / 11:38 AM IST
Lex | Tech stocks: Cape fears suggest sell off has further to go

It is fitting that shares in online broker Robinhood are down 80 per cent from their high. Live by meme stock mania, die by meme stock mania. But the great tech stock rout is proving uneven. Cryptocurrency platform Coinbase is off 45 per cent, following the trajectory of bitcoin’s decline. Meanwhile, giants such as Alphabet have lost about a tenth of their market value. Rising interest rate forecasts triggered the sell off. After taking the US market to a record,...

