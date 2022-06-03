English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    Lex | Tech sell-off: Record fundraising has given start-ups breathing space

    By gathering funds from private markets when they could, start-ups have bought themselves time

    ©The Financial Times Limited 2020 Jun 3, 2022 / 12:35 PM IST
    All Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.
    Lex | Tech sell-off: Record fundraising has given start-ups breathing space

    Forecasters believe demand for the tech products and services they provide will increase this year

    Technology stocks are down but the strength of recent investments means companies have some protection Investment in tech companies is stalling as valuations fall. Tech stocks are dragging markets lower, pushing the Nasdaq index down 24 per cent this year. Shares in Snap have crashed by two-thirds and Amazon by nearly a third. But start-ups still have reason to be hopeful. Forecasters believe demand for the tech products and services they provide will increase this year. Despite rising inflation and geopolitical...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Services sport a smile

      Jun 3, 2022 / 04:05 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Weekly Tactical, auto sales rev up, how to ride interest rate swings, 9:30 straddle trade demystified, and more   

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers