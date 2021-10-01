MARKET NEWS

Lex | Oil prices: Opec+ will open taps before key ratio is reached

The oil group meets again from October 4. It has a good reason to keep the rally in check

Financial Times
©The Financial Times Limited 2020 Oct 1, 2021 / 11:21 AM IST
Source: Reuters

Climate campaigners have been giving hydrocarbons a kicking for years. Lately, oil and natural gas have been demanding a lot more respect. Brent spot prices touched $80 per barrel this week. Will oil soar further or is it already peaking? The answer depends on whether financial ratios or Opec+ politics dominate your thinking. The cartel meets again from October 4. It has good reason to restrain the rally. Oil bulls get excited when inventories decline and world economic growth moves into...

