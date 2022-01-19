MARKET NEWS

Lex | Microsoft/Activision: Titan pays up to seize bigger chunk of metaverse

With this deal, Microsoft would not only leapfrog ahead in gaming, but also steal a march in the metaverse land grab

Financial Times
©The Financial Times Limited 2020 Jan 19, 2022 / 12:10 PM IST
All Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.
Representative image (Source: AP)

Shareholders of Activision Blizzard are the putative winners of the largest acquisition by a technology company in history. Yet they will probably remain disappointed. A scandal involving alleged sexual harassment means Microsoft would buy the computer games business cheaply. Even that exit may elude them: regulators are increasingly hostile to vertical deals. On Tuesday, Microsoft announced it would acquire the beleaguered group at an aggregate purchase price of $68.7bn after deducting net cash. Microsoft is already present in gaming via...

  • PRO Panorama

    Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Deal pipeline is buzzing, is there a jarring note?

    Jan 18, 2022 / 03:18 PM IST

    In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Demand worries for UltraTech, SME IPOs the talk of the town, infra in a sweet spot, the margin call and more

    Read Now

