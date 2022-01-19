Lex | Microsoft/Activision: Titan pays up to seize bigger chunk of metaverse

Jan 19, 2022 / 12:10 PM ISTAll Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.

Representative image (Source: AP)

Shareholders of Activision Blizzard are the putative winners of the largest acquisition by a technology company in history. Yet they will probably remain disappointed. A scandal involving alleged sexual harassment means Microsoft would buy the computer games business cheaply. Even that exit may elude them: regulators are increasingly hostile to vertical deals. On Tuesday, Microsoft announced it would acquire the beleaguered group at an aggregate purchase price of $68.7bn after deducting net cash. Microsoft is already present in gaming via...