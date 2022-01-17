Lex | GSK: £50bn-plus takeover would leave Unilever omnileveraged

Jan 17, 2022 / 11:45 AM ISTAll Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.

At first blush, it looks like just a little bit of an overreaction. Investor Terry Smith mocked socially-conscious Unilever for defining the “purpose” of Hellmann’s mayonnaise amid disappointing share price performance. A few days later, the UK-listed consumer products group confirmed that it had made a £50bn approach for a rival business belonging to GSK. Unilever would probably have to go higher to win, shouldering heavy debts. Shareholders who feared the company lacked ambition may now worry it has too...