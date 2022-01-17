MARKET NEWS

Lex | GSK: £50bn-plus takeover would leave Unilever omnileveraged

Unilever shareholders who feared the company lacked ambition may now worry it has too much fire in its belly

Financial Times
©The Financial Times Limited 2020 Jan 17, 2022 / 11:45 AM IST
All Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.
At first blush, it looks like just a little bit of an overreaction. Investor Terry Smith mocked socially-conscious Unilever for defining the “purpose” of Hellmann’s mayonnaise amid disappointing share price performance. A few days later, the UK-listed consumer products group confirmed that it had made a £50bn approach for a rival business belonging to GSK. Unilever would probably have to go higher to win, shouldering heavy debts. Shareholders who feared the company lacked ambition may now worry it has too...

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers