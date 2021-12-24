Lex | 2022 forecasts: and they all lived happily ever after

Dec 24, 2021 / 12:10 PM ISTAll Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.

Next year, says JPMorgan, will see a full global recovery, an end of the pandemic, and a return to normal economic and market conditions. Those of a similarly Panglossian disposition will heed the investment bank’s not entirely disinterested advice to stock up on equities. Nights will presumably be spent feasting on the fatted calf. Boosterism flows generously through analysts’ veins. JPMorgan is hardly the only bull in town. UBS takes investors to task for underestimating “the runway for above-trend economic growth”. Despite...