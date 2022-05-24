Lessons to learn from MCX's 'Sikkim Traders' 

In February 2022, a bizarre event brought the small state of Sikkim onto the trading map of India. According to a Business Line article, around 2,200 traders from Sikkim churned commodity trades worth more than $6 billion in February alone. This resulted in Sikkim, a tiny state with a population of 6.58 lakh, contributing around 5.5 percent of the trading volume in MCX, from near zero a few months back. After the sudden increase in turnover was reported and regulators...