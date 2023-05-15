Lessons from Karnataka for the BJP

The Karnataka results proved both to the Congress and the BJP that strong regional leaders are required to win state elections.

Highlights: BJP pushed success of central schemes as that of state government in Karnataka elections Modi’s dual engine government campaign failed to lure the Karnataka voter Antagonising Lingayat voter bank also proved harmful for BJP Upcoming state elections elsewhere needs regional leadership more than Modi To unseat Telangana’s K Chandrashekar Rao would be an uphill task “Modi hai tho mumkin hai” – If Modi is there it is possible. The Karnataka BJP was pinning all its hopes only on that single line. It had fervently...