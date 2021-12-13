MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Access insightful & curated financial content with Moneycontrol PRO at just Re. 1/- per day. Use code PRO365.
you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

Lessons for India from the Turkish Lira crisis

The Turkish experience illustrates the repercussions of capital account convertibility on exchange rate volatility and imported inflation that completely obliterates any independence over fiscal and monetary policies 

Sashi Sivramkrishna
December 13, 2021 / 09:43 AM IST
Lessons for India from the Turkish Lira crisis

(Image: Reuters)

Within a span of just ten days, between August 3 and August 13, 2018, the Turkish lira (TRY) depreciated by almost 40% to an all-time low of 6.9 TRY/USD.  In comparison, Turkey’s present predicament seems worse; earlier this year, in February, the lira was below 7 TRY/USD but by December 3, 2021, it had depreciated by almost 100%.  While the 2018 crisis was triggered by US sanctions and the expected impact on its exports, the situation is not the same currently.  Riding on the recovery of tourism, Turkey reported a current account...

  • PRO Panorama

    Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | The message from IPOs that flop

    Dec 10, 2021 / 03:26 PM IST

    In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: MF managers bet on equities, trouble for EM markets, Weekly Tactical Pick, Algo Rhythm and more

    Read Now

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers