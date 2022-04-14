English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    Learning from the failures of funded businesses

    Almost 82 per cent of businesses fail because of cash flow problems; but there are other reasons as well 

    Chandu Nair
    April 14, 2022 / 12:03 PM IST
    Learning from the failures of funded businesses

    On April 5, Fast — a well-funded, highly publicised one-click checkout start-up in the US — announced its closure after raising $125 million. Its revenue for 2021 was reportedly a mere $600,000! Back in India, Protonn, which raised $9 million, shut shop in January 2022; there was no product-market fit and founders didn’t agree on the changes in its business model. It is a well known truism that around 90 percent of new businesses fail. Yet, many people wonder how funded...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Inflation woes

      Apr 13, 2022 / 06:14 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: The price sting, Ruchi Soya hungry for M&A, LIC IPO buzz grows, and much more

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers