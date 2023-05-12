LatentView’s dismal Q4 a reality check for investors

LatentView Analytics’ sequential revenue declined 3 percent. Profit margins contracted 8.1 percentage points in Q4 FY23

Highlights Sequential revenue declined 3 percent. Profit margins contracted 8.1 percentage points in Q4 FY23 The company expects the profit margins to remain at current levels for a couple of more quarters Clients are taking a longer time to decide on new projects, tech spends Post Q4 the gap between LatentView and IT services companies' profit margins narrowed significantly When LatentView Analytics listed on the stock exchanges in 2021 it saw an overwhelming response from investors. The initial public offering received record bids and...