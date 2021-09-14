Know the debt-ridden Indian farmer

Representative Image

Who is the typical Indian farmer? He is most likely from the OBC (other backward class) segment, which accounts for 46 per cent of all agricultural households. If to that you add the SC and ST households, the three account for 76 per cent of India’s agricultural households. If from the remaining 24 per cent you take out the Muslim cultivators, then the number of caste Hindu households is even less. This explains why in predominantly agricultural UP and Bihar,...