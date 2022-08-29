English
    Jay Powell is focusing too much on the present

    The central banker missed an opportunity to regain control of the Federal Reserve’s policy narrative

    Financial Times
    ©The Financial Times Limited 2020 Aug 29, 2022 / 11:57 AM IST
    All Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.
    Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell (File image: Reuters)

    Mohamed El-Erian Over the years, the annual central bank confab at Jackson Hole has seen Federal Reserve chairs address immediate policy issues as well as longer-term and more academic ones, that involve the economic and institutional context for policymaking. Present circumstances called for Jay Powell, the current chair, to do both — that is, address the policy errors of the last 18 months, try to realign monetary policy expectations and establish a path for the resetting of the guiding policy framework....

