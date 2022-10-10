It’s not all about a Fed pivot

Oct 10, 2022 / 12:20 PM ISTAll Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.

US Federal reserve. (File image)

Richard Bernstein So many recent market moves have been driven by the intense examination of the public statements of US Federal Reserve board members for clues regarding the possibility of a “pivot” by the central bank. This relentless parsing has caused short-term volatility spikes as investors rush to buy or sell speculative assets like technology stocks and cryptocurrencies at even the remotest suggestion from the Fed that they might curtail or maintain tight monetary policies. Such speculative fervour seems very premature. First,...