It's high time GST Council reinvented itself 

Is the GST Council missing the wood for the trees? The sequencing of the items on the agenda and the outcome of last Friday’s meeting, at least, betrayed the impression that the Council kept itself more busy rejigging taxes and tightening compliance rather than focusing on broad structural issues. Reviewing tax rates and plugging revenue losses, no doubt, are very much part of the GST Council's brief. However, at a time when states are financially overstretched, fighting the Covid battle,...