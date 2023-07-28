ITC's Hotels Demerger: Has the air cleared after the analyst call?

Investors have been disappointed by the structure of ITC's hotel demerger

ITC’s management held a publicly-viewable analyst call, where they fielded questions posed by fund managers and sell-side analysts. Investors learnt more about why they chose the structure they did for the demerger of its hotels business, but the main question is whether this will send their discomfort. A bit about the structure, first. ITC’s demerger proposal for the hotels business will see it continue to hold a 40 percent stake in the demerged entity, with 60 percent shareholding being distributed...