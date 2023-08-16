ITC’s demerger numbers reveal why its shares fell

ITC's hotels demerger swap ratio and equity structure reveal more details about how the deal affects investors

The initial reaction to ITC’s demerger structure, when announced in July, was one of disappointment. The company’s decision to retain a 40 percent stake in the separately-to-be-listed hotels business, with 60 percent being allotted to ITC’s shareholders was the main reason for the disappointment. Investors wanted a clean structure, which replicated the existing shareholding. ITC’s management did explain their reasons but even that did not see its shares recover. On August 14, along with its results, the company’s board also approved the...