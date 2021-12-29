It will be raining IPOs in 2022, with a few thundershowers

Supriya Lifescience, HP Adhesives, CMS Info Systems listings

One of the key highlights in 2021 was the strength of the primary market. A total of 65 companies raised a record Rs 1.31 lakh crore from the public. Along with the amount of money collected from the public, 2021 will also be remembered as the year when start-ups moved from private hands to becoming widely-held public companies. Among the new age companies that hit the market in 2021 were Paytm, Zomato, Policybazaar, Nykaa, CarTrade Tech, Fino Payments Bank, MapmyIndia,...