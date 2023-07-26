English
    It walks like a duck but quacks like an NPA

    When banks write off bad loans, the loan leaves the asset side of the balance-sheet but it actually never fully exits the bank. It stays somewhere in the dark recesses pending loan recovery, whether full or partial

    Rajrishi Singhal
    July 26, 2023 / 08:27 AM IST
    Public sector banks have a higher level of NPAs versus private sector and foreign banks.

    Highlights:  The RBI’s financial stability report showed that banks’ non-performing assets have fallen to 3.9 percent as of March 2023  Public sector banks have a higher level of NPAs versus private sector and foreign banks  Agriculture and industry account for a larger share of NPAs than retail and other categories  Banks wrote off Rs 2.09 lakh crore worth of bad loans in 2022-23  Written off loans stay within the banks until recovery is accomplished  Recovery from written off accounts is very low  It is perhaps time...

