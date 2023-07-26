It walks like a duck but quacks like an NPA

Public sector banks have a higher level of NPAs versus private sector and foreign banks.

Highlights: The RBI’s financial stability report showed that banks’ non-performing assets have fallen to 3.9 percent as of March 2023 Public sector banks have a higher level of NPAs versus private sector and foreign banks Agriculture and industry account for a larger share of NPAs than retail and other categories Banks wrote off Rs 2.09 lakh crore worth of bad loans in 2022-23 Written off loans stay within the banks until recovery is accomplished Recovery from written off accounts is very low It is perhaps time...