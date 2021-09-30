IT market leaders help disrupt industries, but highly resilient themselves  

For an industry that has been largely instrumental in the disruption of every other business, IT has been strangely stable itself. The lead firms in most parts of the tech sector have remained in place for years, despite hiccups and stumbles. This at a time when the life expectancy of companies across industries has been shrinking progressively. In the cloud business, Amazon continues to be dominant over 15 years after it started off while in database management, Oracle has reigned...