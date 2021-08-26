IT companies' outlook brightens on rising demand for cloud services

Representative image

IT stocks are withstanding the current market churn better. The Nifty IT index has gained 11 percent in August compared to the less than 3 percent rise in the Nifty 500 index. IT stocks have outperformed the broader markets in the year to 30 July as well, and they are not cheap to own. Still, the recent outperformance reflects the continuing strength in demand for their services. Over the past month frontline IT services firms Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys, HCL Technologies and...