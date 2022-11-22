Is UK’s return to austerity warranted?

UK Chancellor (Finance Minister) Jeremy Hunt.

Jeremy Hunt, Chancellor of the Exchequer (Finance Minister), in his Autumn Statement announced the UK government’s budget on Thursday, November 17. Unlike the crisis that arose from the Truss government’s ‘mini-budget’, there were no major disruptions in financial markets this time. It is clear that the UK government has adopted a policy of fiscal tightening, if not all-out austerity, in spite of the earlier experience in the aftermath of the Global Financial Crisis (GFC) of 2008. In 2011, just as...