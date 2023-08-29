Is the Zomato rally sustainable? 

Food delivery

Highlights Zomato's share price has more than doubled in the past six months. For the first time, the company posted profit at the net level. The food delivery division is doing the heavy lifting for the company. The quick commerce business of Blinkit will decide the company's future. News flow in Zomato has turned positive over the last few months, a fact reflected in the stock price performance. From a low of Rs 44.35, the stock recently crossed the Rs 100 mark and presently...