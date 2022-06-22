Is the crypto ecosystem crumbling?

Representative Image

The ongoing financial meltdown has taken down with it almost all asset classes, including the least understood and most hyped--–cryptocurrencies. The carnage has resulted in a loss in value of over $2 trillion on cryptocurrencies and associated assets. We have been pointing out the hollow claims of cryptocurrency enthusiasts who marketed it as a store for value, as an asset that would be a hedge for inflation, an alternate for the fiat currency, and when nothing worked, as digital gold. The current sell-off...