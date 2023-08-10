Is Q1 as good as it gets for India’s banks?

Banks'Q1 earnings performance was robust

Highlights Listed banks reported a 69 percent jump in net profit at aggregate level for Q1 of FY24 Gross bad loans fell 26 percent and loan growth has been around 15 percent Banks may have to continue hiking deposit rates and margins may get squeezed in coming quarters Balance sheet growth could moderate as capex related loans are yet to take off meaningfully Current asset quality metrics are unsustainable and stress is emerging in pockets The Nifty Bank index has outperformed the broader Nifty 50...