    Is MRF losing its pole position in the tyre sector?

    A sharp drop in profitability, along with significant capital expenditure for capacity expansion, has weighed on MRF's return ratios. But bigger concerns stem from market share slippages

    Vatsala Kamat
    November 10, 2022 / 01:52 PM IST
    Representative image

    Highlights MRF’s dismal results include a steep drop in Ebitda margin High input costs weighed on profitability Concerns are that MRF is losing share in replacement market for cars and 2W Exports are not encouraging due to slowing global markets Return ratios have taken a beating MRF Ltd’s shares tumbled nine per cent on Wednesday, reacting to the dismal September quarter performance when profits hit the skids. Indeed, the tyre industry has been reeling under cost pressures as a result of spiralling commodity prices, especially crude...

