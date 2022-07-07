Is India's record trade deficit a reason for worry?

(Representative image)

India’s merchandise trade deficit has widened sharply to touch $70 billion in the first quarter of the fiscal year, a 126 percent year-on-year increase, with the monthly deficits in May and June touching historical highs. This was not entirely unanticipated as the price of key commodity imports, particularly crude oil, has risen sharply over the quarter. Exports continue to do well, with monthly exports of over $35 billion during the quarter, helped by a near-doubling of the value of oil...