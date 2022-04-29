Is Indian Auto stuck in the slow lane?

Image: PTI

The auto sector is considered the barometer, and often a leading indicator for the Indian economy. Quite aptly, as India’s GDP growth has slowed since FY18, so has the auto sector. Headwinds to the sector had started with mellowing consumption, regulatory overhead with BSVI introduction, and emerging competition from electric vehicles. These quickly escalated in FY21 as pandemic-driven supply chain shortages impacted the availability of semiconductor chips among other key inputs, thereby hitting the auto sector particularly hard. Geopolitical tensions...