English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Live: Green energy deals | Why strategic players, top funds line up
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    Is Britain now in a full-blown economic crisis?

    Analysts play down comparisons with developing country troubles, but highlight prospect of spending cuts

    Financial Times
    ©The Financial Times Limited 2020 Sep 28, 2022 / 12:22 PM IST
    All Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.
    Is Britain now in a full-blown economic crisis?

    People inside and outside the UK could be forgiven for wondering whether the UK is in the middle of an economic crisis. (Representative image)

    Chris Giles in London Since UK chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng unveiled his “mini” Budget involving £45bn of debt-financed tax cuts last Friday, sterling has fallen to its lowest level ever against the US dollar, the cost of government borrowing has surged and households are braced for big rises in mortgage payments. People inside and outside the UK could be forgiven for wondering whether the UK is in the middle of an economic crisis. The similarity with emerging economy travails — especially the combination...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Heading towards capitulation? 

      Sep 27, 2022 / 02:19 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: New opportunities and challenges for solar sector, slow GDP likely in India's future, online gaming ecosystem in trouble, what's driving the SME IPO frenzy, and more

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers