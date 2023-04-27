English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Watch Today: Investival 2023, a Retail Stock Investors Online Conference from 8 pm -10 pm daily till 30th April at No Cost.Exclusively for PRO subscribers.
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    Is Bajaj Finance a prisoner of its own success?

    Bajaj Finance’s ambition is to reach the 100 million customers mark. Will it succeed in a changing the financial landscape rife with competition is the key question

    Aparna Iyer
    April 27, 2023 / 11:21 AM IST
    Is Bajaj Finance a prisoner of its own success?

    Competition seems to be foremost on the list of headwinds for Bajaj Finance

    If FY23 performance is any indication, Bajaj Finance Ltd has put to rest any residual misgivings about its growth among investors. The non-bank consumer lender added the highest number of customers ever in FY23, and reported its lowest ever delinquent loans. Asset under management (AUM) growth was an impressive 29 percent on a well-diversified loan portfolio. In terms of outlook, the management was confident it can repeat this performance in FY24 as well. “Given our existing momentum, we should be...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | SEBI’s move to safeguard client funds comes at a price

      Apr 26, 2023 / 02:28 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: US-China ties enter a frightening era, the ageing Indian population is often ov...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers