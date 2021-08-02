IPO prospectuses: the long and longer of it

Aug 2, 2021 / 11:58 AM ISTAll Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.

Representative image

Given the sky-high valuations achieved by market newbies, it is fitting that their prospectuses achieve equally ridiculous bulk. US-listed ride-hailing apps Didi and Uber both bombarded would-be investors with about 400 pages of information. Paytm, listing in India, this month bested the duo with a 500-page “red herring”, as preliminary prospectuses are known. This is massive page inflation. Microsoft, going public in 1986, said all it needed to in 50 pages. A couple of decades later Google weighed in at...