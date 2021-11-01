IPO game turns riskier for investors as financing costs soar

Representative image

A few months ago, the Reserve Bank of India, in an article in its monthly Bulletin on the state of economy, stated that 2021 could well turn out to be India’s year of initial public offerings (IPO). Referring to the blockbuster IPO of Zomato, it said, “Debut offerings by Indian unicorns – unlisted start-ups – kicked off by a food delivery app’s stellar IPO that was oversubscribed 38 times, have set domestic stock markets on fire and global investors...