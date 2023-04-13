Investors are being too optimistic on rate cuts and not pessimistic enough on recession: Bank of America warning

There are growing signs the US economy is about to enter a full-blown recession, as per Bank of America report.

A lot of data inflows and regulatory comments over the last week have been of the market-moving variety. This has left investors in a bind, as bond markets are pricing in a recession and sharp rate cuts by the end of the year, while stock markets and other risk-oriented assets continue to hold strong. The corporate earnings season begins later this week, with forecasts of the sharpest earnings downgrades since March 2020. Two Federal Reserve officials gave divergent views about...