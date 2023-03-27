English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    Investors should mind the difference between Accenture and Indian IT firms

    Accenture is more diversified than India listed IT firms

    R. Sree Ram
    March 27, 2023 / 11:29 AM IST
    Investors should mind the difference between Accenture and Indian IT firms

    Highlights Accenture derives less than a fifth of its revenues from the troubled financial services sector TCS, Infosys and Wipro have greater exposure to banking and financial services Accenture has strong exposure to consulting, a segment where Indian IT has limited presence Accenture is also geographically more diversified with relatively higher exposure to non-US markets Accenture’s latest quarterly results have reassured IT investors. The revised 8-10 percent constant currency revenue guidance is still higher than the pre-COVID years' growth rates. The company saw healthy...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Banking fragility and the heavy hand of the State

      Mar 24, 2023 / 02:00 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Fed's pause a clue to investors, layoffs a sign of structural slowdown in busin...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers