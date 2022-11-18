English
    Investors’ incrementalism lays them open to ambush

    The speed and vigour of market moves have found many ill-prepared

    Financial Times
    ©The Financial Times Limited 2020 Nov 18, 2022 / 12:11 PM IST
    All Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.
    Abby Joseph Cohen The writer is professor of business at Columbia Business School Recent trading sessions have brought sharp gains in equity prices and notable declines in bond yields. These large swings are very much in keeping with the volatility witnessed throughout 2022. But, importantly, they are in notable contrast to the “incrementalism” that described much of the previous decade, dominated investors’ views and drove behaviour. Regardless of direction, many investors seem caught out yet again by the speed and vigour...

