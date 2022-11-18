Investors’ incrementalism lays them open to ambush

Nov 18, 2022 / 12:11 PM ISTAll Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.

Representative image.

Abby Joseph Cohen The writer is professor of business at Columbia Business School Recent trading sessions have brought sharp gains in equity prices and notable declines in bond yields. These large swings are very much in keeping with the volatility witnessed throughout 2022. But, importantly, they are in notable contrast to the “incrementalism” that described much of the previous decade, dominated investors’ views and drove behaviour. Regardless of direction, many investors seem caught out yet again by the speed and vigour...