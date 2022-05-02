English
    Investors face volatility as demand stalls amid supply disruptions

    Till now, rising inflation has fortunately not been accompanied by a significant worsening of credit risk or large problems in market-functioning. However, this could well change

    Mohamed El-Erian
    For years, financial markets benefited enormously from the generosity of monetary policy in a world economy deemed by central banks, and the US Federal Reserve in particular, to lack sufficient aggregate demand. To the detriment of markets, this has been changing rapidly as central banks belatedly recognise that today’s problem is not one of weak demand but, rather, insufficient supply. Looking forward, an even more complicated possibility is taking shape: that of stalling demand in the midst of persistent supply...

