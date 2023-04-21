Investors face a new normal, what should their strategy be?

Short-term investors and traders are advised to employ strict stop-losses and add long-positions incrementally at dips.

India had remained resilient against global problems in 2022. The year saw stock markets around the world bleeding – the S&P 500 had corrected by almost 20 percent and Nasdaq’s fall eroded a third of investor-wealth. But, Nifty closed the year in the green by yielding 4 percent gains. But we live in an interconnected world, and systemic issues can remain localized for only so long. The uncertainties in the US and Europe are finally catching up with Indian stock...