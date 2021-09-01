MARKET NEWS

Investors eye emerging market upswing after China shock

Emerging stock markets such as Brazil, India, Turkey or South Africa have trailed significantly behind developed markets 

Financial Times
©The Financial Times Limited 2020 Sep 1, 2021 / 12:35 PM IST
All Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.
[Image: Shutterstock]

Robin Wigglesworth The renewed struggles of emerging markets caused by the recent wobble in Chinese equities has led some investors and analysts to spot an enticing opportunity to bet that a decade of pain may soon be over. Emerging stock markets such as Brazil, India, Turkey or South Africa have trailed significantly behind developed markets for much of the past decade, especially compared to runaway US equities. Blue-chip US stocks have had total returns of 356 per cent over the past 10...

